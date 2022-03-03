May delay but elections certain

Aurangabad, March 3:

Although the path of Aurangabad Municipal Corporation (AMC) elections has been cleared, it appears difficult that AMC elections will be included in the state election commission’s list of the 14 corporations elections in the state as the planning for the prabhags is yet to be done. The commission will try to complete this work as soon as possible. The elections may take some time but they are certain, said the secretary of the commission Kiran Kurundkar while speaking to LT.

The court has disposed off the petition against the ward structure and the reservations. The lawyers had put our stand before the court. The commissioner will check the election program of the 14 municipal corporations again. The commission took initiative and put all the facts before the court. Now, the election programme will have to be chalked out again, and hence the elections may be delayed for some time. The prabhag draft work is pending and it will take around three to four months.

Presently it appears that the elections will be held without the OBC reservation, Kurundkar added.