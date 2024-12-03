MBBS 2nd-yr Pharmacology paper to be held on Dec 19

Chhatrapati Sambhajingar: The Examinations Department of Maharashtra University of Health Sciences (MUHS) will re-conduct the Pharmacology subject paper of MBBS second year on December 19.

Controller of examination of MUHS Dr Sandeep Kadu said that the university received a mail in the afternoon of December 2 stating the Pharmacology-I paper of multiple choice questions a medical second year, was leaked before the timing of the paper.

Vice-chancellor of the university issued directives to probe the matter. He said that orders were issued for the action after holding a meeting of the Board of Examinations.

The university decided to hold the re-examination of the Pharmocolgy paper in the afternoon session of December 19 to avoid any injustice with any students as per the directives of the Board of Examinations.

A university level probe committee will be appointed. The cyber cell will also study the case of paper leaking. Moreover, the health university decided to lodge a complaint with a local police station. The MHUS appealed to medical second-year students to take note of the new paper schedule.