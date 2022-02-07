MBBS, BDS counselling date extended up to Feb 9

Aurangabad, Feb 7:

The State Common Entrance Test Cell (SCETC) extended the last date of joining medical college and filling status retention form for the Centralised Admission Process (CAP)-round-I of MBBS and BDS courses for two days.

It may be noted that the last date of joining the medical college was February 7.

In view of the death of Bharat Ratna Lata Mangeshkar, State Government declared a holiday on February 7 for the educational institutes.

The last date of joining and filling of status retention for medical courses CAP­ I was extended up to February 9.

The CET Cell urged the candidates and colleges to take note of the revised date of the admissions. It said that no further extension for joining will be given to the candidates.