MBBS Central quota result declared

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: The Medical Counseling Committee (MCC) has announced the first allotment result of the second round for the NEET-UG 2025 central quota. Students have been given time until 25th September to visit their respective colleges in person to confirm admission.

The registration process for the third round will be held from 29th September to 5th October, with an additional deadline until 5th October to fill in options after registration. The seat allotment result for this round will be declared on 8th October. Students must complete their reporting at the college between 9th and 17th October.