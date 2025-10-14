MBBS/BDS CAP-3 round: CET Cell to verify the documents of candidates

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: The State Common Entrance Test Cell (SCETC) decided to verify the documents of all the candidates who have registered for the third round of Centralised Admissions Process (CAP) of MBBS and BDS courses.

The online registration for CAP Round-III of the courses was conducted between October 6 and 8. The Cell released the provisional merit list (group-A) for this round.

The names of some students from other States were found in the State quota merit list, despite the fact that only domicile candidates are eligible for admission.

A total of 85 per cent of seats are reserved for the State candidates and the remaining 15 per cent for the All India quota.

A news item was published in Lokmat Times on Sunday about candidates of the State expressing concern over the names of students belonging to other States.

Taking cognisance of the news, the CET Cell decided to reverify the documents of all the candidates registered for CAP-III.

In its notice issued on Tuesday by the Cell said, “It has been observed that several out-of-Maharashtra candidates have registered in the State Counselling quota by submitting, prima facie, false information and documents. If any discrepancy is found in the documents, the candidate will be informed by email and SMS. The candidates will have to submit their original and genuine documents within the stipulated time as mentioned in the mail. Candidates who fail to provide such documents will be excluded from the further admission process.”

Petition filed to challenge Rajasthan candidates eligibility

A 20-year-old medical aspirant, Vishwaja Sanjay Kadam from Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, has filed a petition through Advocate Santosh Jadhavar in the Aurangabad Bench of the Bombay High Court against the Government of Maharashtra and the State CET Cell.

The petition challenges the eligibility of 155 candidates who have allegedly claimed domicile in both Maharashtra and Rajasthan during the third round (CAP Round 3) of MBBS/BDS admissions. These candidates reportedly registered for admissions in both states, and their names appeared in the merit lists of both Maharashtra and Rajasthan.

The petitioner has sought the court’s intervention to address this alleged violation of domicile rules. The selection list for the third round of Maharashtra’s state quota admissions is scheduled to be published on October 17.