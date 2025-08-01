MD drug now consumed via gutkha and scented supari

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

MD drug (mephedrone), once snorted through the nose, is now being mixed with gutkha and scented supari for oral intake. The powder causes numbness in the mouth and brain, leading to intoxication, police said after nabbing a local peddler.

The Narcotics and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) squad on Thursday arrested Shaikh Azhar (31), a resident of Pushpak Garden, Chikalthana. His arrest exposed this new method of drug abuse in the city. Acting on a tip-off about illegal drug sales in Chikalthana, senior police inspector Geeta Bagwade’s team trapped Azhar at Dwarkesh Market. He was caught with 15.78 grams of banned MD powder.

Guddu runs the racket; Mumbai supply chain exposed

Azhar told police he was supplied drugs by Aleem Sheikh alias Guddu Sheikh of Chikalthana. Claiming to work in tower installation, Guddu travels to Mumbai and Pawanel weekly, allegedly bringing back 100 grams of MD. Around six agents, including Azhar, operate in areas like Jinsi and Baijipura.

Sold at Rs 2,500 per gram

Azhar’s key clientele includes local criminals and rickshaw drivers in Chikalthana. He sells one gram of MD powder for Rs 2,500, which users mix in small quantities with gutkha or flavored tobacco for a slow-release high. Under its influence, many youths have been seen engaging in unruly or criminal behavior. Police are currently on the lookout for Guddu, and officials say a bigger racket may come to light once he is caught.