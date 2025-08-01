MD drug now consumed with gutkha and supari

Lokmat News Network

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

The synthetic drug MD (mephedrone), traditionally consumed by snorting, is now being ingested orally in the city mixed with gutkha and scented supari. This method causes numbness in the mouth and brain, triggering intoxication, as confirmed by the arrested peddler himself.

The Narcotics and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) squad exposed this disturbing practice after arresting Sheikh Azhar Sheikh Ismail (31), a resident of Pushpak Garden, Chikalthana, on Thursday. Acting on a tip-off, the team led by senior police inspector Geeta Bagwade set a trap and nabbed Azhar at Dwarkesh Market. Police recovered 15.78 grams of MD powder from his possession. According to sources, MD drug sales have been active in Chikalthana over the past few days, especially targeting daily wage workers, rickshaw drivers, and local offenders. Consumers are reportedly mixing the powder with flavored chewing substances and gutkha to get high discreetly, often in public places. Many are then seen involved in nuisance and street-level crimes under the influence.

Mumbai-Pawanel drug trail leads to main supplier

Azhar revealed that his supplier is Aleem Sheikh alias Guddu Sheikh, also from Chikalthana. Guddu allegedly travels to Mumbai and Pawanel every week under the guise of tower installation work and returns with 100 grams of MD powder. Police suspect he operates a network of at least six agents across localities like Jinsi and Baijipura. Azhar sold the drug at Rs 2,500 per gram, pocketing sizeable profits. His main clientele includes known troublemakers in the city. Police are now actively searching for Guddu, suspecting the racket to be far wider than currently exposed. This revelation has sparked concern among residents, as narcotic substances find their way into everyday consumables, posing serious public health and law enforcement challenges.