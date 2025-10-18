“Me or She”: Intense fight for Gangapur municipal election tickets

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

The new ward structure for Gangapur’s municipal elections has triggered fierce competition among aspirants. Many candidates are recalculating their chances, with sitting members deciding between contesting themselves or supporting their spouse. Party leaders are busy mediating between seasoned politicians and new entrants. Some hopefuls withdrew after reservation changes closed doors for them.

The general category mayoral post will be directly elected, prompting leaders from all communities to actively mobilize support. Around a dozen aspirants have already started campaigning, while speculation about “who has the best public record” is shaping strategies.

Personal touches to win votes

Even those previously distant from voters are now actively engaging with them. Aspirants are attending community events, sharing residents’ joys and sorrows, and visiting homes with morning tea, promising, “We will serve you for the next five years.”

Council seats see surge in interest

After a three-year gap, councilor posts have become highly contested. For the first time, two members will be elected from a single ward, increasing competition and forcing parties to carefully allocate tickets. Aspirants are presenting development plans, holding meetings with voters, and navigating new political equations.

Social media buzz drives campaigns

Following the reservation announcement, aspirants and their supporters have intensified social media engagement. They attend birthdays and cultural events to connect with voters, maintain constant communication, and even mend old differences to gain wider support.