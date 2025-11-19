Medha Patkar to guide in seminar on ‘Floods: Causes & Measures’

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: The National Alliance of People’s Movements (NAPM) and College of Communication, Culture and Media of MGM University will jointly organise a programme to release and discuss ‘Floods: Causes and Measures Solutions - Study Report’ at Vinoba Bhave Auditorium at 10.30 am on November 20.

The entire Maharashtra, including Marathwada, was hit hard by the flood crisis this year. Life has been disrupted in many districts and extensive efforts are needed at the Government and social levels for rehabilitation.

In the backdrop of this, the expert study report based on the natural and man-made causes of the flood, its consequences and future measures will be released. This report was prepared under the chairmanship of senior social activist Medha Patkar on behalf of the NAPM. For more information about the programme, one may contact Shriram Jadhav. This event is open to all.