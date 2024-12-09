Medical 2nd paper leaked again

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: The paper of MBBS second year was leaked in the State on Monday. It may be noted that the Maharashtra University of Health Sciences (MUHS) started conducting the second phase of winter session examinations of health science courses on December 2.

The 30,902 students of various undergraduate courses, including MBBS (old)-years I, II, and III, MBBS (2019)-years II and BDS-years II, III and IV, along with basic B Sc-Nursing and P B B Sc (all years) and postgraduate courses: PG Medical MD, MS, DM, M Ch, PG Diploma, M Sc Medical (Biochemistry and Microbiology), university courses (MPH and M Phil) are taking their examinations at 100 centres in the State. The examination will continue until January 2.

Box

Pharmacology paper to be held on Dec 19

The Pharmacology subject paper of MBBS second year, which was to be held in the afternoon of December 2, was leaked one hour before the scheduled time. The MUHS received a mail about leaking the Pharmacology-I paper of multiple-choice questions for a medical second year before the timing of the paper. The Examinations Department of MUHS will now reconduct the Pharmacology subject paper of MBBS second year on December 19. The administration of the university issued directives to probe the matter.

Box

Another paper leaked

Meanwhile, the MBBS second year (CBME-2019) Pathology-II of multiple choice question paper which was organised on Monday was leaked before the commencement of the paper. This is the second case of paper leaking in the second phase.

Controller of Examinations Dr Sandeep Kadu confirmed that they received information about MBBS's second-year paper leaking. The paper was scheduled for the afternoon session. He said that the university sent another question paper immediately to all centres. Dr Kadu said that the examination was held smoothly today. “Taking serious note of paper leaking, the local police station was informed about the enquiry,” he said.