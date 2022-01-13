Medical admissions registration date extended for 2nd time; release of provisional merit list postponed

Aurangabad, Jan 13:

The State Common Entrance Test Cell (SCETC) has extended the online registration date for various health sciences courses including MBBS, BDS, BAMS, BHMS, BUMS and B Sc-Nursing’ for the second time.

It may be noted that the online registration for the health sciences courses admissions commenced on December 28 and its last date was January 5.

As per the revised schedule, the registration was extended up to January 10 for the first time while the last date of making the online payment was January 11.

Those who qualified National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) are eligible to apply for the courses up to January 17 (until 5 pm) after the extension for the second time. Candidates can pay online fees and upload coloured scanned copies of original documents up to January 17 (until 11.59 pm).

No need to enter any rank

The CET Cell said only the NEET roll number and application number needs to be mentioned during the online registration process and no other rank should be entered. The SCETC in its earlier communication had asked the candidates to put their All India Rank in the application form. Candidates who have already registered and completed online payment successfully need not register again.

Provisional merit list declaration postponed

The Cell had announced last week that the provisional merit list will be released on January 13. However, with the extension of registration for the second time, the declaration of the provisional merit list was postponed. It announced the schedule for the list and Centralised Admission Process round(s) for all Health Science courses will be declared in due course.