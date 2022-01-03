Medical aspirants can correct OCI, PIO column in application; provisional merit list on Jan 8

Aurangabad, Jan 3:

The State Common Entrance Test Cell (SCETC) has provided a correction facility for the students who selected the OCI (Overseas Citizen of India) or PIO (Person of Indian Origin) category by mistake.

The online registration for health science courses like MBBS, BDS, BHMS, BAMS, BUMS began on December 30 for those who have qualified National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET)-2021.

The CET Cell received requests from many candidates through their e-mail stating that they had unintentionally or mistakenly selected OCI or PIO category in the NEET UG State counselling online registration Form and requested to allow edit option for the same.

The Cell announced that candidates should upload under OCI or PIO card column an undertaking as per the format given on its portal and submit the original copy at the time of admission. The undertaking should be given on Rs 100 stamp paper.

Box

Provisional merit list to be displayed on Jan 8

The process of filling online application started on December 30 while its last date is January 5. The candidates can upload original documents up to January 6. The provisional merit list will be released on January 8. A candidate will be treated as registered for the process only after successful payment of the fee.

Box

Procedure for uploading a scanned document

--The candidate should upload all the requisite documents during online registration.

--All original documents must be produced at the time of document verification

process.

--Candidate must upload coloured scanned copies of original documents after the payment is successfully made.

--The size of the documents must be in PDF format and less than 300 KB.

--The uploaded documents will be e-verified and errors if any will be notified to the

candidate.