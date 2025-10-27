Medical officers condemn negligence in Dr Munde Suicide case; demand swift action

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

The Gazetted Medical Officers Group A Association has condemned the administrative negligence that led to the suicide of Dr. Sampada Munde, a lady medical officer from Phaltan Sub-District Hospital, and demanded strict action against those responsible.

District President Dr. Sandipan Kale, Secretary Dr. Mahesh Ladda, and District Health Officer Dr. Abhay Dhanorkar submitted a memorandum to the District Collector on Monday. The association urged that the case be investigated by a woman IPS officer instead of the local police, heard in a fast-track court, and that the government appoint a special public prosecutor to ensure justice.

Photo Caption:(TO BE NOTIFIED)

Members of the Gazetted Medical Officers Group A Association submit a memorandum to the District Collector demanding swift action in the Dr. Munde suicide case.