Medical officers condemn negligence in Dr Munde Suicide case; demand swift action

By Lokmat Times Desk | Updated: October 27, 2025 22:20 IST2025-10-27T22:20:27+5:302025-10-27T22:20:27+5:30
Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar
The Gazetted Medical Officers Group A Association has condemned the administrative negligence that led to the suicide of Dr. Sampada Munde, a lady medical officer from Phaltan Sub-District Hospital, and demanded strict action against those responsible.
District President Dr. Sandipan Kale, Secretary Dr. Mahesh Ladda, and District Health Officer Dr. Abhay Dhanorkar submitted a memorandum to the District Collector on Monday. The association urged that the case be investigated by a woman IPS officer instead of the local police, heard in a fast-track court, and that the government appoint a special public prosecutor to ensure justice.
Members of the Gazetted Medical Officers Group A Association submit a memorandum to the District Collector demanding swift action in the Dr. Munde suicide case.