Medical seats won’t be reduced at GMCH

Lokmat News Network

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

The National Medical Commission (NMC) issued a notice to the Government Medical College and Hospital (GMCH) in June over the errors in self-declaration like biometric attendance and shortage of cadavers.

However, the college administration has given an undertaking regarding clearing these errors, prompting the clarification that there is no reduction in medical seats.

The NMC is conducting an annual renewal process for medical course seats for the academic year 2025-26. The commission examined the self-declaration submitted by the medical colleges, faculty attendance information in the Aadhaar-enabled biometric attendance system, medical parameters and infrastructure.

After the assessment, it was observed that there was an insufficient number of professors and a lack of medical facilities and infrastructure in 30 medical colleges in the state. Consequently, show cause notices were sent to the medical colleges. The notice was also issued to the GMCH due to the errors in entries of biometric attendance and lack of cadavers which are important for medical education.

Box

Cadavers given to new colleges

There are 20 to 25 cadavers available in the GMCH. Some of the dead bodies were given to newly started medical colleges. But, this matter turned out to be a mistake at the Government Hospital.

Box

No serious error

NMC showed errors regarding biometric attendance and fewer cadavers. However, we have given an undertaking to rectify it. We have given bodies to new medical colleges. The attendance of professors is now being recorded through the ‘face recognition’ method. There is no serious error that will reduce the number of seats.

Dr Shivaji Sukre, Dean, GMCH