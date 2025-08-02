Medical waste dumped on road; Rs 50,000 fine imposed

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

A private doctor from Aurangpura was found dumping medical waste on a public road. On Saturday, municipal solid waste department head Nandkishor Bhombe ordered a fine of Rs 50,000 to be imposed on the concerned hospital. The solid waste department subsequently took action.

Disposing of medical waste in public areas is a serious offense. In the past, similar actions have been taken against some hospitals and private practitioners. On Saturday, it was observed that a private doctor in Aurangpura had dumped biomedical waste on the roadside. CCTV footage was reviewed to identify the individual responsible. Once confirmed, a fine of Rs 50,000 was levied on the doctor. The action was carried out by ward officers Ramesh More, Anil Jadhav, Sachin Bhalerao, Sachin Misal, Rahul Lathe, and Rohit Magare.