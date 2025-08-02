Medical waste dumped on road; Rs 50,000 fine imposed
By Lokmat English Desk | Updated: August 2, 2025 23:40 IST2025-08-02T23:40:03+5:302025-08-02T23:40:03+5:30
Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar A private doctor from Aurangpura was found dumping medical waste on a public road. On Saturday, municipal ...
Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar
A private doctor from Aurangpura was found dumping medical waste on a public road. On Saturday, municipal solid waste department head Nandkishor Bhombe ordered a fine of Rs 50,000 to be imposed on the concerned hospital. The solid waste department subsequently took action.
Disposing of medical waste in public areas is a serious offense. In the past, similar actions have been taken against some hospitals and private practitioners. On Saturday, it was observed that a private doctor in Aurangpura had dumped biomedical waste on the roadside. CCTV footage was reviewed to identify the individual responsible. Once confirmed, a fine of Rs 50,000 was levied on the doctor. The action was carried out by ward officers Ramesh More, Anil Jadhav, Sachin Bhalerao, Sachin Misal, Rahul Lathe, and Rohit Magare.Open in app