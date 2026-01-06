Medicines available at GMCH, but certification delay forces patients outside for rabies vaccine

Lokmat News Network

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

Despite an adequate stock of medicines at GMCH, several drugs cannot be administered to patients due to delays in obtaining mandatory NABL certification, which confirms drug quality. As a result, patients are being asked to seek rabies vaccination outside the hospital.

GMCH receives eight to ten dog-bite cases daily from the city and surrounding districts. At present, patients are being advised to purchase the Anti-Rabies Vaccine (ARV) from outside pharmacies, paying between Rs 400 and Rs 500 per dose. Hospital authorities said the delay in receiving the required NABL certification has made it difficult to administer the available vaccine. Meanwhile, the municipal corporation has stated that the vaccine is available at its health centres.

Delay in certification

In the past, incidents of spurious drug supply were reported at some locations in the state. Since then, medicines are not administered without NABL certification. However, the certification process often gets delayed, leading to a situation where medicines remain unused despite being available. Efforts are underway to ensure testing of medicines through laboratories approved by the government, said dean of GMCH, Dr Shivaji Sukre.

Vaccine available at all centres

The Anti-Rabies Vaccine (ARV) is available at all 40 municipal health centres, and patients in need should approach these centres, said municipal health officer, Dr Paras Mandlecha, adding that GMCH had earlier been supplied with the vaccine.