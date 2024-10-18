Meena community urged to unite: Vilasing sulane

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

Vilasing Sulane, founder-president of the Meena Community Organization, stressed the need for the community to unite. Speaking at a program for distributing caste certificates, he urged the Meena community to recognize their rights under Dr. Babasaheb Ambedkar's Constitution. He called for unity as the way forward. At the event, 25 students received Meena caste certificates. The Maharashtra government granted OBC status to the Meena caste in 1967.