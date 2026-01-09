Meenakshi Dhumal-Aher awarded PhD

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

Meenakshi Laxmanrao Dhumal-Aher, Head of the Department of Mathematics at Deogiri College, has been awarded a PhD in Mathematics by Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Marathwada University (Bamu). She completed her doctoral research on the topic “Some contributions to nonlinear partial differential equations via numerical methods” under the guidance of Dr (Prof) Bhausaheb R. Sontakke, Head of the Department of Mathematics at Pratisthan Mahavidyalaya, Paithan.