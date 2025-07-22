Meenakshi Dhumal gets Ph D

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Marathwada University (Bamu) has conferred Ph D on Meenakshi Laxmanrao Dhumal in Mathematics. She submitted thesis titled ‘Some Contributions to Non-Linear, Partial, Differential Equations via Numerical Methods, under the guidance of Dr Bahausaheb R Sontakke, research guide and Professor, Department of Mathematics, Pratishthan College, Paithan.