Meet for early childhood educators at MGM

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: MGM Education Unlimited, Training division of Mahatma Gandhi Mission recently conducted a workshop ‘Foundational Pathways-1’ for early childhood educators. The workshop, facilitated by master trainers from the Indian Waldorf Kindergarten Association, aimed to empower educators with effective strategies to build engagement through movements and celebrations.

Institutions and teachers catering to Nursery through Grade 2 levels participated. Trainers Sucheta Garud and Preeti Mishra encouraged all participants to actively engage in various activities such as singing poems, storytelling, painting, drawing, and related exercises to enhance student involvement.

Representing diverse institutions from all over India, the participants explored innovative ways to celebrate festivals in the classroom, emphasizing simple and enjoyable approaches.

Through hands-on activities and demonstrations, the workshop showcased the practical implementation of movement-based teaching methodologies, enabling educators to comprehend the importance of physical engagement for children's holistic development.

The workshop was inaugurated by director MGM Education Unlimited Ranjeet Kakkad.