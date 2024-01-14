Meeting of Aashna Alumni Association held

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: A meeting of the Aashna Alumni Association of Dr Rafiq Zakaria College for Women was organised on Saturday.

Prominent Alumni of the college attended the meeting with enthusiasm and happiness. They were very nostalgic about the past and very much pleased to see the development of the college. Tahseen Mohammad Zaheer recited the verses from the holy Quran at the beginning of a meeting.

Dr Khan Mahlaqa Afzal, President of the Aashna Alumni Association highlighted the aims and objectives.

Vice-Principal Dr Vidya Pradhan in her address urged the alumni to work for the progress and development of the college. Principal Dr Maqdoom Farooqui guided the alumni for the activities to be taken in the days to come and also asked them to cater their services for the students' support and progress. Secretory of the association Dr Ummul Khair Asema conducted proceedings of the meeting while Treasurer Dr Nilofer Shakir proposed the vote of thanks.