Meeting of Pravas Vyavastha samiti held

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: A meeting of the Akshay Tritiya 2024 Pravas Vyavastha Samiti was held at the residence of committee chairman Subhash Nahar, with Dr Munishree Pulkit Kumarji and Munishree Aditya Kumarji in attendance. The meeting aimed to discuss preparations for the event to be held in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar and how to impress the Jain society, other intellectuals, and the Terapanth Dharm Sangh with the organization and discipline of the Dharmasangh. Dr Munishree Pulkit Kumarji provided important guidance and advised the committee to organize a conference of Anuvrat and intellectuals upon the arrival of Gurudev. Kaushik Surana, Dr Anil Nahar, Raja Babu Dosi, and others also presented their views and suggestions.