Meeting on law and order in Waluj industrial area

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

A meeting on law and order in the Waluj industrial area was held recently at the Massia office under the banner “Samvad Udyogkaranshi.”

The session was attended by police inspector Rameshwar Gade of MIDC Waluj police station, Massia president Arjun Gaikwad, vice-president Rahul Mogle, former presidents Anil Patil and Chetan Raut, secretary Sachin Gayke, treasurer Sarjerao Salunke, publicity head Rajendra Chaudhary, executive members, and several entrepreneurs. Issues raised included traffic congestion, thefts, accidents, and worker safety. Massia president Arjun Gaikwad demanded effective measures on crime control, traffic discipline, worker protection, and security for women in night shifts. PI Gade assured entrepreneurs of police support, urged them to lodge complaints without hesitation, and asked them to dial 112 in emergencies. He advised installing CCTV cameras at key points and verifying worker documents before recruitment. Entrepreneurs also shared their concerns and sought early resolution of crime and traffic issues. The session began with secretary Sachin Gayke’s introduction and concluded with a vote of thanks by vice-president Rahul Mogle.