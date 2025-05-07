Meetings to be held in every dept to solve problems of teachers

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

“Meetings will soon be held in every department to solve the problems of teachers of the State. I have decided to attend the meetings personally,” said Dr Shailendra Deolankar, the director of Higher Education, who was in the city recently.

He said that zero pendency would be maintained in every department forever. “The zero pendency initiative was implemented in all departments of higher education. Its results were also visible. This initiative should be permanent. In this, medical payments of teachers and non-teaching staff, pension proposals, compassion, GPF and other works should not remain pending,” he said. He also said that interaction would be held with teachers if they have any problems.

Solution for M Phil teachers soon

“All the cases have been sent to the University Grants Commission to resolve the problems of 1,447 M.Phil. appointed teachers. Meetings of the registrars of the universities were held to resolve the errors in the sent proposal. Some errors have been rectified in the meetings. Therefore, a positive decision will be taken in this matter soon,” Dr Deolankar added.