Mega blood donation drive from Sept 25

ABTYP launches drive for Amrut Smaranotsav 2023

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Akhil Bharatiya Terapant Yuvak Parishad (ABTYP), led by national president Pankaj Daga, is celebrating blood donation Amrut Smaranotsav 2023 from September 25 to October 1.

ABTYP is organizing mega blood donation drives in hundreds of blood donation camps across the country, including 9 blood donation camps in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar. The first camp will be held on September 25 at Dharanendra Engineering, in front of the Bajaj auto material gate, Waluj. On Sept 26 at Xsmart Waluj, Kamalnayan Bajaj Hospital on 27th, Lakshmi Group Industries Waluj on 27th, Bolzen and Mutter India Pvt Ltd Industries Waluj on 29th, Jadgaonwala Jewellers Osmanpura on 30th, Liebherr Company MIDC Shendra on 30th. The final camp will be organized on October 1 at Prozone Mall in collaboration with Leo Club of Aurangabad Icon.