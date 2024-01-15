Mega jobs fair for women on Jan 17

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Pandit Deendayal Upadhyaya mega recruitment camp for women will be conducted at Model Career Centre of District Skill Development, Employment and Entrepreneurship Guidance Centre, Central Bus Stand Road, on January 17. Nearly 1168 posts will be filled through the selection process. There is no participation fee.

Various companies including Samarth Electrocare, JDT Diamond Tools, Sapio Analytica Pvt Ltd (Mumbai), Excel Placement, Aurangabad Auto Ancillary, Bigi Line Pvt Ltd, Dhoot Automotive, Jayesh Ventures, Swikruti Financial Advisor Foundation, Telly Soft Service Pvt Ltd, Institute of Banking and Finance Skills Academy, Bajaj Capital Ltd, Effiman Services Pvt Ltd and Dhoot Wiring Pvt Ltd.

The posts to be filled included receptionist, telecaller, technician, trainee engineer, apprenticeship, relationship manager, executive and officer, sales executive, Insurance advisor, business development executive, marketing executive and officer, painter and fitter.