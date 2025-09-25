Mega ‘Swachhotsav’ drive at Bibi ka Maqbara

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: The state minister of Dairy Development and Renewable Energy, Atul Save, inaugurated the mega cleanliness drive at royal mausoleum Bibi ka Maqbara, on Thursday (September 25) morning.

The ‘shramdaan’ initiative was participated by officials and personnel from various government offices like Archaeological Survey of India (ASI, Aurangabad Circle), Indiatourism, Central Bureau of Communication, Doordarshan, Govt College of Arts and Science, social activists from My Yuva Bharat, students and staff from Dnaneshwar Vidyalaya, morning walkers group, etc. from 8 am to 9 am.

It may be noted that ‘Swachhta hi Seva’ campaign will be implemented by the Circle at various heritage places in its jurisdiction like Ellora Caves, Daulatabad Fort, Bibi-ka-Maqbara in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar district; Salabatkhan’s Tomb in Ahilyanagar district and Gondeshwar Temple of Mahadev in Nashik district from 17th to 29th September, 2025. All the participants vowed to spread the message of Swachh Bharat Swasth Bharat in their respective circles.

The press release issued by the superintending archeologist (ASI, Aurangabad Circle) Dr Shiv Kumar Bhagat stated that the front area of the Bibi ka Maqbara and its parking zone was cleaned by the volunteers with zeal and enthusiasm. The school students also prepared various art works like dolls from the waste materials under the ‘Waste to Art’ campaign.