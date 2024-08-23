Mega University Fair at Stepping Stones

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: A Mega University Fair Expo 2024 was organised at Stepping Stones High School, on August 23 for the students and parents of the city. A total of 42 Indian and 12 international universities gave information about their courses.

President of Stepping Stones High School Abdul Hussain inaugurated the event. Naseem Rahim, director Zaim Rahim, Nasreen Mirza, executive director of the organization were present. Over 1000 students and parents benefited from this initiative.