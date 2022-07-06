Members of Marathi Chitrapat Mahamandal stage silent agitation

Aurangabad, July 6:

Members of Akhil Bhartiya Marathi Chitrapat Mahamandal (ABMCB) from Marathwada region staged silent agitation at their regional office on Wednesday morning.

The election of the Mahamandal was not held for the past one and half years. This has created confusion among members of the region.

Chandrakant Kayande, Krishna Sharnagat and Appasaheb Murme brought the members from Aurangabad, Jalna, Parbhani, Nanded, Latur, Hingoli and Osmanabad districts together and staged the agitation demanding to appoint an administrator on the Mahamandal and hold elections. Suresh Giri, John Bhalerao, Dnyaneshwar Wagh, Ganesh Lolge and others were present.