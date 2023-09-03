Members of MESA to keep schools closed today

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Members of the Maharashtra English Societies Association (MESA) have decided to keep schools closed on September 4 to avoid any harm to students, teachers and school bus in view of a bandh call given by the various organisations of the Maratha community.

MESA president Prahlad Shinde issued a press release on Sunday evening stating that the schools of association members would remain closed on September 4.

A meeting of all English school trustees was held to discuss the issue of school closure. Considering previous incidents of bandh, the MESA decided to keep schools closed to avoid any harm and inconvenience to stakeholders.

Prahlad Shinde said that the information was communicated to the students, parents and school bus drivers.

Prahlad Shinde, MESA vice president Nagesh Joshi, Hanuman Bhondve, general secretary Ratnakar Phalke, treasurer Popat Khairnar, its district president Bhagwan Pawar, Shaikh Zia, Dhanashri Kalam Patil, Manisha Joshi and others were present.