Men seek solace under the peepal tree: Spiritual gathering in Karodi for marital justice

In a rare and symbolic initiative, the Patnipiḍit Purush Ashram will host a spiritual gathering in Karodi village on Monday, June 9, to address the emotional and psychological distress faced by men in marital and legal disputes.

The event, centred around the worship of the sacred Peepal tree, aims to offer a peaceful outlet for men to express their grief and seek strength through faith. “No one listens when men suffer,” said Bharat Fulare, founder of the Ashram. “Many are victims of false allegations and legal misuse. This event is a spiritual platform for them to share their pain without anger or violence.”

A voice for the voiceless

The Peepal tree, revered in Indian culture for its longevity and wisdom, will serve as a symbolic medium for participants to communicate their inner struggles offering prayers not just for relief, but for justice.

Sparked online discussion

Since its announcement, the event has drawn significant attention on social media, with many users expressing support and urging a more balanced conversation on gender and mental health. The organizers emphasize that their cause is not anti-women, but pro-equality and mental well-being.

Towards a statewide movement?

Fulare believes the event could inspire similar gatherings across Maharashtra. “We trust the legal system,” he added, “but until justice is served, we seek strength in spirituality and collective support.”

Event details

Location: Karodi village, Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

Date: Monday, June 9

Time: From 9 amonward

Purpose: To provide a spiritual platform for men facing social, marital, and emotional crises.