Men’s health week unmasks a crisis still shrouded in stigma

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

"I couldn’t cry even when my mother died. My younger sister was weeping, and I felt I had to stay strong for everyone else," recalls Om Girhe. His words reflect the silent mental health crisis endured by countless men across India. As International Men’s Health Week (June 9–15, 2025) unfolds, these voices expose a deep-seated stigma that forces men to suffer in silence.

In today’s high-pressure world, mental health should be a top priority, yet it's often ignored especially by men. Social expectations, financial strain, job insecurity, and emotional suppression push many to the edge. Experts say the real danger isn’t just stress it's silence. "One of my patients dropped out of Government Engineering College in Pune due to untreated depression. He spiraled into addiction but was later de-addicted after a year of intensive therapy," shares Dr. Patil. "This is not rare many silently endure without ever seeking help."

Mental health crisis deepens

In city alone, over 40 men have died by suicide in the past year. Across Marathwada, the number exceeds 150 cases, many linked to job loss, work stress, family conflicts, and psychological pressure.

Therapy gave me a second chance

"I had to quit my job as a police officer during COVID due to extreme social phobia. I stayed locked in a room for days. My family finally took me to a hospital. After 15–20 days of therapy, I began to recover. I’m still undergoing treatment. The stigma is real. If someone had guided me earlier, I wouldn't have lost my job."

— Siddharth Patil (name changed)

Mental health is a must

"The biggest challenge men face is hidden—depression. I’ve seen how chronic stress leads to diabetes, addiction, and emotional collapse. Mental health isn't a luxury—it’s a necessity. Prioritize it before the pressure takes over."

— Dr. Vishal Wathore, Psychiatrist

Stress damages silent & deep

"Stress silently corrodes both mind and body. It weakens energy, immunity, and even affects sexual health. This isn’t just emotional—it’s physical too. Managing stress is a health priority every citizen must take seriously."

— Dr. Amit Tak, MBBS, MD