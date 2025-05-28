Mental Health Center to host awareness event on World Anti-Tobacco Day 2025

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

In a strong bid to promote a tobacco-free society and mental well-being, the Mental Health Center at Nashik Road, Padegaon, Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, will host a special awareness event on the occasion of World Anti-Tobacco Day 2025, observed annually on May 31. The programme is scheduled for Saturday and is being spearheaded by noted psychiatrist Dr. A.A. Quadri.

The event will include an elocution competition, a Reel for Change contest, and a prize distribution ceremony aimed at encouraging youth participation and creative engagement in the anti-tobacco campaign. Participants are reminded of the updated timings: the reporting time for the elocution competition is 7.30 a,, and registrations close on May 28. Entries for the Reel for Change contest must be submitted by 8 pm on May 30.