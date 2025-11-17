Mental satisfaction is key to successful life

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: “With money and prestige, mental satisfaction is more important for a person working in any field. This is the real key to success in today’s hectic life,” asserted Sadaf Shaikh, a prominent Mind Trainer.

She was speaking in a special lecture on ‘Emotional and Stress Management’ organised by the Internal Quality Assurance Cell of Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Marathwada University (Bamu) under the PM Usha Project on Saturday.

Registrar Dr Prashant Amrutkar presided over the meeting. Finance and Accounts Officer Savita Jampwad, Coordinator Dr G D Khedkar, Dr Kailas Pathrikar, Deputy Registrar Dr Sanjay Kawade were on the dais.

She said that in recent times, physical facilities and technology have made human life easier and faster.

“The tendency to be luxurious has increased among people. On the other hand, the level of physical and mental stress has also increased. It is essential to practise yoga, attend lectures, go for morning walks, read, meditate, and engage in contemplation. So, the employees must know 'life skills,” she said.