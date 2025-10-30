Mentally challenged students beaten by attendants; two booked

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

A shocking incident has come to light where mentally challenged students of a special residential school in the district were allegedly beaten by the school’s own attendants and caretakers.

Chikalthana Police have registered a case against Deepak Ingle (Mandki) and Pradeep Dehade (Kerala, tehsil Sillod) in connection with the incident. According to the complaint filed by Sakharam Pol (60), resident of Kailasnagar, the accused assaulted two students of the school without any reason between June and October 2025. One of the accused, Deepak, allegedly struck a student with a frying pan after slapping him several times. The matter came to light following Pol’s complaint to the police.