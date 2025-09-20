Mentally ill man throws stones at Minister Save’s vehicle over money dispute

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

A mentally ill man, Ganesh Shejul (39, Pundliknagar), hurled stones at the vehicle of state cabinet minister Atul Sāve on Saturday morning, shouting, “I am educated but have no job.” Police assigned for the minister’s security tried to stop him, but Ganesh resisted and pushed them around. Pundliknagar police inspector Ashok Bhandare later took him into custody.

The incident occurred around 11.30 am in front of Sāve’s Pundliknagar constituency office. Earlier, the minister had left home at 10 am for his scheduled programs and, after inaugurating a hospital, arrived at the office. Ganesh, waiting there, began shouting and threw a stone at one of Sāve’s convoy vehicles, breaking the front-side glass. Sub-Inspector Anil Bodle and other officers rushed to detain him, but he threatened them, saying, “Let’s see how you do your job.”

---------------

Under treatment for 15 years, family distressed

Ganesh previously ran a pani puri cart and has been receiving treatment for mental illness since 2010. He often loiters near Sāve’s office and directly asks the minister for money. Sāve, showing compassion, has given him money in the past. On Saturday, Ganesh approached the office as soon as he heard Sāve had arrived. Though Sāve handed him money, Ganesh became angry, claiming the amount was insufficient. Frustrated over unemployment despite his education, he threw stones at the minister’s vehicles.

---------------

Case registered, arrest made

Ganesh was taken to the police station, where Police Commissioner Prashant Swami conducted an inquiry. His distressed parents were also present and informed police about the challenges caused by his mental illness. The police registered a case and arrested Ganesh.

Photo: Sheikh Munir