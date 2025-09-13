Mentally ill patients admitted to Yerwada; Manuski Sevalay’s initiative

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: With the help of police, Manuski Sevalay admitted two individuals Ankush Nikalje, a resident of Siddharthnagar TV Center, and Kiran Pandit from Ajanta to the Regional Mental Hospital in Pune. Both required treatment due to violent behavior and psychological disturbances. With the efforts of the police and the social organization, they will now have a chance to recover and lead normal lives.

Local citizens had earlier informed CIDCO Police Station through a written complaint about Ankush Nikalje’s violent behavior. Similarly, Kiran Pandit, who had become addicted to substance abuse, was troubling his parents. The police passed on their details to Sumit Pandit, who works for the welfare of mentally ill patients. After completing the necessary legal formalities, both were admitted to the Yerwada hospital on Saturday.

Police Inspector Nandkumar Waghmare, Assistant Police Inspector Amol Dhakne, Sub-Inspector Nivrutti Gayake, N.J. Shaikh, Karun Gadekar, Sachin Palwe, Dr. Kiran Deshmukh, and Sandeep Borde extended their support in this work.