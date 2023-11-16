Mentally retarded youth drowned in well!

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

In a tragic incident, a body of an 18-year-old mentally retarded youth (of Bormali Tanda in Kannad tehsil) was found in a well on the outskirts of Nagad village on Thursday at around 10 am. The deceased have been identified as Sitaram Chatru Chavan.

It is learnt that Chatru Chavan of Bormali Tanda (in the jurisdiction of Nagad Grampanchayat) has two mentally retarded sons - Tolaram (20) and Sitaram (18). They stepped out of their home without informing anybody about three days ago. The relatives searched for them, but it was in vain. On Thursday at 9 am, Tolaram returned home with Sitaram. Hence the worried family members then started searching for Sitaram. Later on, they found his body lying in a well of Saidas Rohidas Chavan’s farm at 2 pm. The police patil Deepak Motinge informed the Kannad rural police. Hence the police reached the spot and performed a panchanama. Later on, the body was fished out and sent for post-mortem to Nagad Primary Health Centre. Later on, the body was handed over to the relatives. The Kannad rural police have registered the incident. PSI Sagarsingh Rajput and head constable Ajay Motinge are investigating the case.