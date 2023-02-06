Menu for G-20 guests contains Jowar pasta & dosa, nachni ladoo, bajra biscuits

Aurangabad: The G-20 Summit delegation will get a feast of various items being prepared by the Agriculture Department. The delegation will arrive in the city on February 26.

Dishes prepared from millets by the Agriculture Department will be served to the delegation which comprises 150 representatives and non-Government Organisations (NGOs) from different countries. District collector Astik Kumar Pandey tasted all the items prepared by the Department on Monday. He issued the instructions to the officers.

The Women-20 conference, under G-20 Summit, will be inaugurated at Vande Mataram Hall, on February 27. A symposium on the different subjects will be held at a hotel on Jalna Road the next day.

Efforts will be made for branding of city’s industries and tourism sectors. Planning for meals and breakfast is being done. The meals and breakfast will have international and Indian dishes.

For breakfast, dishes prepared from nutritious millet will be served to the delegation. Sub-divisional agricultural officer Dhanashri Jadhav, Suvarna Padke, Manjusha Kachole, Nilima More, Apurva Padme, Vikas Waghmare, Vishal Salve and team under the guidance of Divisional commissioner Sunil Kendrekar, district collector Pandey, deputy commissioner Ujwala Bawke, joint-director of agriculture department (division) Dinkar Jadahv, are taking efforts to prepare the items. The stalls of items prepared by Self-Help Group members will be installed in the banquet hall for the guests.

box

Treat for guests

The names of some of the items to be made from millets and served to the international guests are as follows; Idli dish made from nachni and Udad Dal, multigrain paratha made from jowar, bajra, gram flour and black wheat, fruit salad made from maize flour, nachni and nutmeg, dosa and ladoos made from nachni, dosa and pasta made from jowar, millet biscuits and instant baby food.