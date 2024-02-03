Meraj International Calligraphy Festival to be hosted at Azad College

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Maulana Azad College and Cultural House of the Islamic Republic of Iran (Mumbai) will jointly host ‘Meraj International Calligraphy and Tazhib Festival between February 5 and 8.

The International Literary Festival will be inaugurated at the auditorium of the College, at 3 pm, on February 5 while a workshop for registered students will be conducted at the seminar hall between 10.30 am to 5 pm, from February 6 and 8. The international calligraphers will impart training to the students in the workshop.

Addressing a press conference here on Saturday, convener and College Principal Dr Mazhar Farooqui said that this would bring together literary luminaries from India, Turkey, Iran, and Bangladesh.

Director of Cultural House of the Islamic Republic of Iran (Mumbai) Mohammed Raza Fazel said that the event aims to showcase the artistic expressions of calligraphers and writers from the countries. The exhibition will be open to the public from February 6 to 8.

Maulana Naseemuddin Miftahi, Engineer Wajed Quadri, Maulana Shakib Shabab Naqvi and others will be the chief guests for the event.

Gori Yusuf Husen (calligraphy artist) said that the exhibition is open to all, providing a platform for artists to showcase their talents and encouraging cultural exchange. Mehdi Irani, Dr A K Askari and others were present at the briefing.