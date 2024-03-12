‘Mere Afsane’ gets Urdu Sahitya Akademi award

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: ‘Mere Afsane’ a book written by Dr Shahab Afsar Khan was selected for

Maharashtra Urdu Sahitya Akademi award for the year 2022.

The Urdu Sahitya Akademi strives for the promotion of Urdu language and literature. Under the Akademi's scheme, awards are given every year to the published books of writers, poets, translators and critics in Urdu.

The applications were invited from January to December for books published in the year 2022 year and selected 21 books were divided into seven categories. There are three books in each category and will be given equal prizes.

“Mere Afsane’ the book of Dr Shahab Afsar Khan, founder and director of Winchester International English School of the city was selected from the fiction category.