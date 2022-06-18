Merit of thousands years of penance

Aurangabad, June 18:

By performing Mahamastak Abhishek, one gets the merit of thousands of years of penance, said Aryika Chandanamati Mataji. She was speaking in a discourse organised on the fourth day of the Mahamastak Abhishek of Lord Rishabh Deva at Mangitungi on Friday.

The abhishek was performed by Ravindra Patil and his family of Nashik. A large number of devotees from Rishabhdevpuram reached Rishabhgiri early in the morning. Speaking on the occasion, Anil Kumar Jain, working chairman said, Father's Day, will be celebrated on Sunday. Lord Rishabhdev is the Supreme Father of all. Today, gratitude will be expressed by bowing before his magnificent 108 feet high world record idol. Chandanamati Mataji and Gyanmati Mataji prayed for world peace and gave blessings.