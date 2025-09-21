Meritorious students felicitated at HC Bench

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: The High Court Employees’ Cooperative Credit Society and the Aurangabad bench of Bombay High Court jointly organised a programme at the HC bench on Saturday to felicitate meritorious children of the court employees.

Justice Manish Pitale and Justice Arun Pednekar graced the event. Students who achieved remarkable success in the Secondary School Certificate (SSC) and Higher Secondary Certificate (HSC) examinations in March 2025 were honoured.

Prominent attendees included HC registrar (administration) Vimalnath Tiwari and registrar (Judicial) P B Ghughe. Desk Officer of the court Pravin Kedare, conducted the proceedings of the programme.

Vice President of the Credit Society, Mayur Saraf, Vishal Bhatalwande, Tanuja Mahajan, Renuka Jire, Sandesh Shelke, Kamlesh Vaishnav and others contributed their efforts to make the event successful.