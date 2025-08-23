Meritorious students felicitated in Bamu

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: The meritorious students of various examinations were felicitated at the 67th foundation day ceremony of Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Marathwada University (Bamu), which was held in the main auditorium on Saturday.

Vice Chancellor Dr Vijay Fulari presided over the function while VC of Smt Nathibai Damodar Thackersey Women's University (SNDTWU), Dr Ujwala Chakradeo and Veteran agricultural expert Vijayanna Borade were the chief guests.

The dignitaries felicitated the meritorious students with prizes are as follows: Late Namdev Laxmanrao Gavane Award- Pratiksha Chopane (M Sc Mathematics), Dr M L Shahare Prize - Roshni Manmote (M.Sc. Botany), Asha and Dr Ramdas Borade Prize - Rani Sonawane (BA Psychology), Bhagwan Naik Thatte Prize -Shital Mane (MA Marathi), Principal Dr M N Wankhade Prize - Sujit Ubale (MA- English), Karuna Chapolikar Memorial Prize- Karum Mohini (MA History), Shantabai Boralkar Memorial Prize - Manjushree Raut (MA Home Science), Dr V K Joshi Prize - Nagraj Palapure (M.A. Sociology), Dr M C Pawar Prize - Pranita Parkhe (MA Public Administration), Shantabai Shahare Prize - Reema Vaidande (MA Women's Studies), Adv Kishnrao Kulkarni Prize - Vijayashree Mokale (Law),, Gangadhar Damodar Bapat Prize - Shyama Nair (MBA), Dr Ashok Mahadev Shahare Prize - Krishna Mote (M P Ed) and Principal Datta Sase Prize- Siddique Moin Fatima Munir Ahmed (B.Ed).