MESA elections on Sept 10

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: The elections of office-bearers Maharashtra English School Association (MESA) will be held on September 10 after two years.

The elections of the office-bearers of the Association were not conducted because of COVID outbreak. Those office-bearers who were elected at the time of foundation are looking after the function.

The MESA declared the schedule of the elections. All life and general members will be able to exercise their franchise.

Nagesh Joshi and Prahlad Shinde were appointed presiding officers for the election with the consent of a majority of the members. The voters will have an entry at the polling centre between 10 am and 10.30 am while voting will be conducted between 10.30 am and 11 am.