MESA members discuss local problems

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: The members of the Maharashtra English School Association (MESA) organised a meeting at Geeta Balak Mandir, Bazaar Saungi, on Sunday to discuss issues of English schools on a local level.

Newly appointed State level president of the Association Ratnakar Phalke, and State advisor Zia Shaikh were the chief guests while MESA district president Bhagwan Pawar, secretary Yogesh Ambhore and Dr Abdullah Shaikh were also present.

MESA tehsil president Dutta G took the review of the association’s performance and presented problems of the schools faced in Khuldabad and Phulambri tehsils.

Ratnakar Phale and Zia Shaikh also guided the participants. Yogesh Ambhore said that a meeting would be held with the bloc education officer to solve their problems. Aditya Gayke and others were present. Dutta G proposed a vote of thanks.