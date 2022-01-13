MESA threatens to launch non-cooperation movement for schools reopening

Aurangabad, Jan 13:

Maharashtra English Schools Association (MESA) has threatened to launch a non-cooperation movement if permission is not granted till January 25 to reopen the schools.

In a memorandum submitted to the chief minister through the education officer and district collector, the Association president Prahlad Shinde-Hastekar stated that malls, theatres are running with 50 per cent strength permission.

“Why not there is permission to run the schools with 50 per cent attendance of students. If permission is not given till January 25, we will start non-cooperation agitation from January 27,” he said.

The Association said that educationists, schools, parents and unions were not taken in confidence while taking the decision of schools closure.

“We oppose the decision of the schools shutting down. Around 80 per cent of parents have not paid the fee for the past two years. The financial condition of the schools are weak and teachers, sanitation employees and bus drivers are struggling for survival. We have requested the Government for help time and again, but, nothing was done. The fee of students admitted under the Right to Education (RTE) Act on 25 per cent seats was not refunded. The payment of RTE admissions will provide a bit of relief to the schools,” he added.