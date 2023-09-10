MESA to host workshop on NEP for school education

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Maharashtra English School Association (MESA) will host a workshop on September 15 to discuss changes in school education in view of the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020. The NEP will be implemented in the next academic year.

Addressing a press conference MESA president Pravin Avhale said that experts and participants would talk on what are impacts of NEP on school education, and the challenges before education societies, and headmasters.

School Education Minister Deepak Kesarkar will inaugurate the workshop while MLA Sanjay Shirsath will preside over. District Guardian Minister Sandeepan Bhumre, Housing Development Minister Atul Save, MLCs Satish Chavan and Vikram Kale, Manoj Patil and others will also grace the event.

Deputy Director of State Council for Educational Research and Training Dr Neha Belsar, industrialist Ram Bhogale, Deputy Director of Education Anil Sable, Education Officer (secondary) M K Deshmukh and others guide the participants.

Association office-bearers like Nagesh Joshi, Dr Sanjay Patil, Sandeep Patil, Sunil Magar, Akshay Nyaydish, Manoj Patil and others were present at the briefing.

Meanwhile, founder president of the MESA Prahlad Shinde was absent at the briefing. When Pravin Avhale was asked about this, he confirmed that a dispute had surfaced in the association. He claimed that his association is original.