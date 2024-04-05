Mete contemplates contesting Beed LS elections after NCP ticket snub

Upset after being denied ticket; NCP nominates Bajrang Sonwane instead

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: In a surprising turn of events, Jyoti Mete, who had been anticipated to receive a ticket from the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) led by Sharad Pawar for the Beed Lok Sabha Constituency, expressed disappointment after the party nominated Bajrang Sonwane instead.

Jyoti Mete, the wife of the late president of Shiv Sangram Sanghatana, Vinayak Mete, conveyed her dismay during a press conference in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar on Friday. She revealed her intention to discuss the possibility of contesting the elections with party workers before making a final decision.

Previously, there had been speculation that Mete would be the chosen candidate for the Beed Lok Sabha seat within the Sharad Pawar faction of the NCP. Mete, having resigned from her government position, had met with Sharad Pawar and subsequently, deputy chief minister Devendra Fadnavis. However, to her surprise, the NCP (Sharad Pawar) announced the candidature of Bajrang Sonwane for the Beed constituency, leaving Mete disheartened.

During the press interaction, Mete refrained from directly addressing her feelings towards the ticket allocation but hinted at her disappointment. She emphasized her forthcoming visit to Beed, where she intends to announce her stance on the matter. When questioned about her sentiments towards Sharad Pawar's decision, Mete chose not to elaborate, stating that she would address it at the appropriate time. District president Kishore Chavan and Laxman Navale were present.