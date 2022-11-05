MGB organises financial empowerment campaign

Aurangabad:

A campaign for financial empowerment was organised by the Maharashtra Gramin Bank Waluj branch at Ghanegaon recently. It got a spontaneous response. Branch manager Nitin Tekade gave information about various financial inclusion schemes including Pradhan Mantri Jeevan Jyoti Bima Yojana, Pradhan Mantri Jeevan Suraksha, Atal Pension Yojana, Rupay debit card, health insurance for the unorganized and economically weaker sections of the society. Chief manager Shanmukh Wankhede, Ghanegaon Sarpanch Keshav Gayke, deputy Sarpanch Sudhakar Gayke, Shyam Phalke, Rambhau Gore and others were present. Savings accounts of the beneficiaries were opened through a biometric machine.